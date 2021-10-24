Colts-49ers Game Blog: Colts QB Wentz throws interception to start 2nd quarter; 49ers lead 12-7

Follow along with our Indianapolis Colts-San Francisco 49ers game blog as the teams both look for their third win of the season.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The Indianapolis Colts (2-4) are in Santa Clara, California, to take on the San Francisco 49ers (2-3) on "Sunday Night Football" on WTHR Channel 13.

Below is a recap of the Colts vs. 49ers game:

9:36 p.m. — 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel catches pass but fumbles the ball. Colts take over at 49ers 28-yard line with 3 minutes remaining in the half.

9:21 p.m. — Colts running back Nyheim Hines drops wide-open pass on 3rd & 7. Colts punt to 49ers with 7:39 remaining in the half.

9:19 p.m. — Following multiple defensive stops, the Colts have the ball with 9:22 remaining in the half.

9:04 p.m. — Colts quarterback Carson Wentz throws interception before getting sacked on 2nd & Goal.

No no. No …take the sack..live for another down!!!!!! — dave calabro (@calabro13sports) October 25, 2021

9:01 p.m. — Colts at 49ers 4-yard line as first quarter ends. 49ers - 12, Colts - 7.

9:00 p.m. — Colts running back Jonathan Taylor runs for 33 yards to give Colts 1st & Goal with 0:44 remaining in the first quarter.

There goes JT.



📺 NBC pic.twitter.com/n6FhHt2nSh — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 25, 2021

8:58 p.m. — Pass interference on 3rd & 10 gives Colts first down.

8:53 p.m. — 49ers kicker Joey Slye makes 56-yard field goal. 49ers - 12, Colts - 7.

8:45 p.m. — Colts quarterback Carson Wentz completes pass to tight end Mo Alie-Cox, who scores a touchdown. Extra point is good. 49ers - 9, Colts - 7.

HAPPY NATIONAL TIGHT ENDS DAY!!!



📺 NBC pic.twitter.com/Pww9EGnwsk — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 25, 2021

PERFECT fake. I bit. Guilty.



Carson Wentz ➡️ Mo Alie-Cox for 6️⃣ 🙌🏻



Mo now has 4 touchdowns in the last 3 games. He had 4 total in the first 3 years of his career. The hooper has hands and height. — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) October 25, 2021

8:43 p.m. — Colts quarterback Carson Wentz completes 57-yard pass to wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. on 3rd & 11. Colts now in 49ers territory.

8:38 p.m. — 49ers kicker Joey Slye makes 34-yard field goal. 49ers - 9, Colts - 0.

8:33 p.m. — Colts running back Jonathan Taylor fumbles ball on first possession. 49ers have the ball on the Colts' 28-yard line.

8:28 p.m. — 49ers score touchdown in eight plays in 4 minutes, 48 seconds. Running back Elijah Mitchell runs 14 yards on the play to score the touchdown. Kicker Joey Slye misses the extra point. 49ers - 6, Colts - 0.

8:20 p.m. — The Colts won the toss and decided to defer. The 49ers will have the first possession of the game.

8 p.m. — The Colts will be playing without wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, among others.

7:55 p.m. — 13Sports' Taylor Tannebaum shares three keys to a Colts victory Sunday night.

Getting ready for a sloppy night of @SNFonNBC! Here's a little pregame collab with the guy who knows a bit about weather.



My top 3 keys to the game--w/ weather playing a factor while @SeanAshWX breaks down the conditions. Might need an arc to move the ball tonight. #Colts #49ers pic.twitter.com/meCNt4YgpX — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) October 24, 2021

7:50 p.m. — 13News meteorologist Sean Ash is forecasting lots of rain for the Colts vs. 49ers game on "Sunday Night Football." And no — Levi Stadium does not have a roof.

Game notes:

The Colts haven't lost to the 49ers since 2001.