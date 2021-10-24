Colts-49ers Game Blog: Colts QB Wentz throws interception to start 2nd quarter; 49ers lead 12-7

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The Indianapolis Colts (2-4) are in Santa Clara, California, to take on the San Francisco 49ers (2-3) on "Sunday Night Football" on WTHR Channel 13.
Below is a recap of the Colts vs. 49ers game:
9:36 p.m. — 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel catches pass but fumbles the ball. Colts take over at 49ers 28-yard line with 3 minutes remaining in the half.
9:21 p.m. — Colts running back Nyheim Hines drops wide-open pass on 3rd & 7. Colts punt to 49ers with 7:39 remaining in the half.
9:19 p.m. — Following multiple defensive stops, the Colts have the ball with 9:22 remaining in the half.
9:04 p.m. — Colts quarterback Carson Wentz throws interception before getting sacked on 2nd & Goal.
9:01 p.m. — Colts at 49ers 4-yard line as first quarter ends. 49ers - 12, Colts - 7.
9:00 p.m. — Colts running back Jonathan Taylor runs for 33 yards to give Colts 1st & Goal with 0:44 remaining in the first quarter.
8:58 p.m. — Pass interference on 3rd & 10 gives Colts first down.
8:53 p.m. — 49ers kicker Joey Slye makes 56-yard field goal. 49ers - 12, Colts - 7.
8:45 p.m. — Colts quarterback Carson Wentz completes pass to tight end Mo Alie-Cox, who scores a touchdown. Extra point is good. 49ers - 9, Colts - 7.
8:43 p.m. — Colts quarterback Carson Wentz completes 57-yard pass to wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. on 3rd & 11. Colts now in 49ers territory.
8:38 p.m. — 49ers kicker Joey Slye makes 34-yard field goal. 49ers - 9, Colts - 0.
8:33 p.m. — Colts running back Jonathan Taylor fumbles ball on first possession. 49ers have the ball on the Colts' 28-yard line.
8:28 p.m. — 49ers score touchdown in eight plays in 4 minutes, 48 seconds. Running back Elijah Mitchell runs 14 yards on the play to score the touchdown. Kicker Joey Slye misses the extra point. 49ers - 6, Colts - 0.
8:20 p.m. — The Colts won the toss and decided to defer. The 49ers will have the first possession of the game.
8 p.m. — The Colts will be playing without wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, among others.
7:55 p.m. — 13Sports' Taylor Tannebaum shares three keys to a Colts victory Sunday night.
7:50 p.m. — 13News meteorologist Sean Ash is forecasting lots of rain for the Colts vs. 49ers game on "Sunday Night Football." And no — Levi Stadium does not have a roof.
Game notes:
The Colts haven't lost to the 49ers since 2001.
49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to return after missing one game with an injured right calf. Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner will play the 49ers for the first time since he was traded to the Colts before last season.