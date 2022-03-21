'This is a huge upgrade' | Locked On Colts host breaks down Matt Ryan trade

The 37-year-old quarterback will be the Colts' fifth starting QB in as many years.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts answered their question at quarterback Monday, acquiring veteran signal caller Matt Ryan in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons.

The Colts sent a third-round draft pick to Atlanta for Ryan, who will be 37 years old this season. He replaces Carson Wentz, who was traded to Washington earlier this month, also for a third-round selection.

13Sports director Dave Calabro talked about the trade with Evan Sidery, host of the Locked On Colts Podcast.

"The Colts literally swapped out Carson Wentz for Matt Ryan for free, because they gave up a third-round pick, and all they gave up was the third-round pick they received. So they still moved up in the third round in this year's draft... they got a better quarterback in the process, an accurate quarterback, a guy that's going to set up their playmakers down the field," Sidery said. "From Carson Wentz to Matt Ryan, this is a huge upgrade, I think a homerun as far as value goes for the Colts, for sure."

The deal also works well for the Colts' bottom line, with Ryan's contract for the upcoming season costing the team about $25 million, followed by $28 million the following year.

Ryan's reputation in the locker room should pay dividends in Indianapolis, as well.

"He's definitely a leader in Atlanta, he's definitely big in the Atlanta community as far as a lot of topics goes," Sidery said. "He's just a stabilizing force in that locker room. I think this Colts team just needs a veteran leader. They did so well under Philip Rivers a couple years ago and this is just Philip Rivers 2.0, maybe even a better version of that with a stronger arm in Matt Ryan."

Ryan will be the Colts fifth quarterback in as many years, following Andrew Luck, Jacoby Brissett, Rivers and Wentz. While the trade may provide a Band-Aid for the roster for a couple years, Sidery said it could also help with future plans.

"This could set up the Colts well, whether it be this year or next year for Chris Ballard to put the chips in the middle of the table for a quarterback," he said.

The next item on the checklist is to find weapons for Ryan to throw to, which could be difficult in the current free agent class, but a familiar face could be one option.

"One name that I'm intrigued by just a little bit, just based off his connection with Matt Ryan is Julio Jones, who was released by the Tennessee Titans," Sidery said. "Him and Matt Ryan had a decade-long partnership in Atlanta, I wouldn't be surprised if the Colts kicked the tires there on Julio Jones."

Colts linebacker Darius Leonard had the same idea, campaigning for the wide receiver to come to Indianapolis to "finish what y'all started in Atlanta."

@juliojones_11 aye man hear me out! Matt have already thrown you a lot of touchdowns in the dome in Atlanta, y’all could finish what y’all started in Atlanta in the dome here in Indy! 👀 — Darius Leonard (@dsleon45) March 21, 2022