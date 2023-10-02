Jonathan Taylor to practice with Colts Wednesday, could play in Sunday's game against Titans

The 2021 NFL rushing champion went on the PUP list when the Colts reported to training camp July 25.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor will practice with the team Wednesday and could play in Sunday's conference matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

Head coach Shane Steichen confirmed the news Monday afternoon and said Taylor is being activated off the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

Steichen said he has had productive conversations with Taylor, who said he is "super excited" to be back with his teammates.

Kickoff for Sunday's game against the Titans is set for 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Taylor has not practiced since the end of last season because of an offseason ankle surgery. The 2021 NFL rushing champion went on the PUP list when the Colts reported to training camp July 25.

In early August, Taylor was absent from training camp as he continued to rehab his injury. On Aug. 16, he left camp for the second time for an excused absence to tend to a personal matter. He rejoined the team a few days later.

On Aug. 21, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport cited sources in a post, saying there have been conversations about finding a trade partner for the 2021 rushing leader. According to Rapoport, "several GMs and talent evaluators were informed earlier today that Taylor is available."