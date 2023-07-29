Reports: Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has requested a trade

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor reportedly requested a trade on Tuesday of this week.
13News sports director Dave Calabro confirmed the information shortly after Ian Rappaport of NFL Network tweeted the news.
The trade request comes on the heels of contract talks between the Colts and Taylor stalling last week.
Colts owner Jim Irsay told 13News prior to the news breaking that talks were continuing between the team and Taylor's agents, but that there was still "a lot of work to be done". He also indicated that he believed Taylor would be "full go" for the 2023 season and that he was not worried about getting the deal done.
