Colts-Patriots Game Blog: Jonathan Taylor among inactive players

Follow all the action of today's game that kicks off at 1 p.m. ET in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots are struggling to reach .500 as they host a Colts team that has lost two straight games after winning two straight.

The Colts are remaking their offense after firing offensive coordinator Marcus Brady a week after benching starting quarterback Matt Ryan. Second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger made his starting debut last week.

The Colts offense will be further challenged with leading rusher Jonathan Taylor inactive and capable backup Nyheim Hines traded to Buffalo this week.

Follow all the action of today's game that kicks off at 1 p.m. ET.

11:30 a.m. - As expected, running back Jonathan Taylor is among the Colts inactive players for today's game.