'Excited about moving forward' | Reich talks about life after Indianapolis

The former Colts head coach was back in Indianapolis Wednesday to support the kNot Today Foundation.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts are off this week, and it's been a tough year for the blue and white.

It was just over four weeks ago that Frank Reich was fired by the Colts in the middle of his fifth season in Indianapolis.

We hadn't seen Reich since - until Wednesday, when he showed up at an event for the kNot Today Foundation.

We caught up with Reich and his wife, Linda, who were in town to continue the work on the mission they started here.

It's an organization started by Reich's wife. The group protects children from sexual abuse and trafficking. The coach was here to add his support as they handed out seven grants for $150,000.

And as for the end of his Colts tenure, Reich said he's not bitter about what happened.

Frank Reich back in town. We will chat w the former #Colts coach at 515 about his departure from Indy and the great foundation that is still in place here @kNOTTODAYfdn @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/Lz5VzGqwj6 — dave calabro (@calabro13sports) December 7, 2022

"Oh man, I'm not even close to bitter. Upset. Disappointed. Hurt, but the one thing that you learn in this business is, and because we've been around, the bitterness pill is not a good pill to take," he said. "You know, that will drag you down and eat you up and spit you out. So thankful for my time in Indianapolis, thankful to the Irsay family, the way he treated me and our family and this foundation that we're here for today, and the opportunity he gave me to be a head coach."