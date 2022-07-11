Manning surprised by Saturday becoming Colts coach

The hire has people wondering if Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning was consulted or might even be involved.

INDIANAPOLIS — Jeff Saturday has no time to ease into his job as interim head coach of the Indianapolis Colts.

Hired Monday when Frank Reich was fired, Saturday’s first Sunday on the sideline is just a few days away when the Colts play the Raiders in Las Vegas.

The surprising hire by team owner Jim Irsay has people wondering if Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning was consulted or might even be involved.

Monday night's introductory news conference for Saturday ended with Irsay getting in the last word to the media.



"You guys missed one question for him and he can't answer it since I'm answering,” said Irsay.

“Have you talked to Peyton yet?” Irsay asked, looking at Saturday. “Don't answer."

Saturday snapped the ball to Manning for most of his career with the Colts. The two are remain close friends. But Manning told ESPN Monday night that he knew nothing about Jeff becoming the Colts head coach.



"I'm surprised,” Manning said during the Monday Night Football pregame show. “I talked to Jeff. It's a big challenge. Jeff's made of the right stuff. He was the ultimate teammate. My locker was right next to him. He's a high character guy, he's a great leader. So, he’s going to have to rely on these players to kind of get him comfortable and try to just get a win there in Indianapolis. A win can kind of solve a lot of things. So, hopefully he can get in there and help the Colts get turned around. I'm disappointed about Frank Reich. Frank's one of my good friends. One of my coaches. So, it's a sad day for coaching as well, but I'm happy for Jeff and this opportunity."

Saturday demonstrated his leadership by sometimes challenging Manning during their playing days.



“I'm probably more spirited than most,” Saturday told reporters Monday night. “My voice, you'll definitely be able to hear me. But I'll hold people accountable. When I was a player, I held people accountable and I'm going to be your toughest critic, but I'm going to be your biggest cheerleader. I've always done that. I've always believed in that and that's the way I wanted to be coached and that's how I'll continue to coach."



The Monday Night Football Manning Cast ended with brothers Peyton and Eli talking about plans for Thanksgiving. Eli said he was going to Oxford, Mississippi, where he played college football.

"What about you?” Eli asked Peyton.

“I'm going to have dinner with Jeff Saturday,” Peyton said after a pause. “Jeff Saturday, he invited me over.”

“Are you offensive coordinator?” asked Eli.

“No,” was Peyton’s one word response.

Saturday delivered the ball to Manning to start every play for more than a decade with the Colts, but Saturday is on his own this Sunday.