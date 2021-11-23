Colts vs. Patriots game set for Saturday, Dec. 18

A limited number of single-game tickets are still available.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts will face the New England Patriots on Saturday, Dec. 18. The teams will face off at 8:20 p.m. on the NFL Network.

A limited number of single-game tickets are still available and can be purchased here.

Also moving to that Saturday will be the Raiders and Browns matchup. Las Vegas will be at Cleveland at 4:30 p.m., and it will also be televised on the NFL Network.

The three other games that potentially could have been moved will remain on Sunday, Dec. 19. They are the New York Jets at Miami, Washington at Philadelphia, and Carolina at Buffalo.

NFL schedule makers frequently place games on Saturdays in mid-to-late December when college football's regular season has concluded.

On Christmas Day — also a Saturday — the league will have Cleveland at Green Bay, followed by Indianapolis at Arizona.