Colts Game Blog: Indianapolis gets road shutout, beats Houston, 31-0

HOUSTON — The Indianapolis Colts got their first road shutout since 1992, winning Sunday at Houston 31-0.

The Colts took advantage of an anemic Texans’ offense and a defense that struggled at times in improving their season record to 7-6.

It was another impressive game for running back Jonathan Taylor, who leads the NFL in yards rushing. He ran for 143 yards and two touchdowns. Taylor has 16 rushing touchdowns this season, which ties the franchise record set by Lenny Moore in 1964.

Carson Wentz was 16-22 for 158 yards and a TD.

The Texans turned the ball over twice in the first quarter and quarterback Tyrod Taylor was benched in the third quarter as Houston lost for the ninth time in 10 games.

Indianapolis now enters their bye week and looks toward a home game against New England on Dec. 18.

4:00 p.m. - End of game. Colts 31, Houston 0.

3:50 p.m. - Jackson runs for a 3-yard TD. Extra point is good. Colts lead 31-0.

3:32 p.m. - Houston gets their first takeaway of the game when Taylor fumbles after a 6 yard run. Texans take over on their own 31 with 6:37 remaining.

3:20 p.m. - After a 7-play series took them to the Houston 5, Colts have to settle for a Badgley 23-yard FG. Indianapolis 24, Houston 0.

3:14 p.m. - It's been another quality defensive effort so far for the Colts.

3:10 p.m. - End of Q3: Colts 21, Texans 0.

3:05 p.m. Davis Mills takes over at QB for Houston, replacing Taylor.

2:47 p.m. - Taylor gets another TD, this time on a 4-yard run. Extra point is good. Indianapolis 21, Houston 0. Taylor now has 93 rushing yards.

2:41 p.m. - Colts start Q3 on offense.

2:25 p.m. - Halftime: Indianapolis 14, Houston 0.

2:15 p.m. - Dulin catches a 2-yard Wentz pass for a touchdown. Extra point is good. Colts 14, Houston 0 with less than 1:00 remaining in Q2.

1:59 p.m. - An illegal formation penalty negates a 23 yard Houston pass. Colts defensive effort on the same series leads to a 4th & 26. After a 53-yard punt, Indy takes over at their own 46.

1:42 p.m. - A Sanchez 40-yard punt is downed at the Texans 1 by Dulin.

1:37 p.m. - End of Q1: Colts 7, Texans 0. Taylor has 40 yards and 1 TD on 11 carries. Wentz is has completed 5 passes on 6 attempts for 47 yards.

1:22 p.m. - Elite company indeed.

1:25 p.m. - Colts can't score off Houston's second turnover of the game, as Badgley's field goal attempt is missed. It's his first missed FG of season.

1:16 p.m - Moore and Rhodes are in on a Houston fumble. Colts take over at the IND 49.

1:10 p.m. - On a direct snap, Taylor runs for 1 yard touchdown. Extra point is good. Colts lead 7-0.

1:02 p.m. - On Houston's first play of the game, Moore intercepts Taylor. Colts take over on the Texans 29

1:01 p.m. - The Colts win the coin toss and elect to defer.

The Colts have a Week 13 matchup against an AFC South Division foe.

Indianapolis will look to again go one game over .500 in the Sunday game at Houston (2-9) at 1 p.m..

Many eyes will be on Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. If he scores a rushing touchdown, he would become just the fifth player in NFL history to do so in 10 straight games.

Running back Marlon Mack is among four Colts on today's inactive list.

The Colts are looking to continue to push for the playoffs in Sunday's 1 p.m. kickoff at Houston. The Texans fell to 2-9 on the season with a 21-14 loss to the New York Jets last Sunday while the Colts turned the ball over five times in losing by a touchdown the defending Super Bowl champions from Tampa Bay on Saturday night.

The Colts dominated the Texans in a 31-3 win in mid-September.

The Texans canceled practice and all in-person activities Wednesday on the advice of their medical team because some players weren’t feeling well. Coach David Culley said they have not had any positive COVID-19 tests. Houston defensive end Jacob Martin said going through virtual work in the early part of the pandemic made dealing with a situation like this easier.

11:58 a.m. - Colts QB Carson Wentz warming up in Houston.

12:46 p.m. Players are showing support for causes important to them through customized cleats.

