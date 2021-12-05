Colts look to return to winning ways

Follow the action in today's game with the 13Sports team as the Colts look to beat Houston for the second time this season.

HOUSTON — 11:30 a.m. - In addition to center Ryan Kelly, who is missing the game due to COVID-19, the Colts announced their inactive players today:

The Colts announced Saturday that safety Khari Willis was activated from the injured reserve list and safety Josh Jones was waived. Willis had 40 tackles in seven games before a calf injury sidelined him.

The Colts are looking to move back above the .500 mark and continue to push for the playoffs in Sunday's 1 p.m. kickoff at Houston. The Texans fell to 2-9 on the season with a 21-14 loss to the New York Jets last Sunday while the Colts turned the ball over five times in losing by a touchdown the defending Super Bowl champions from Tampa Bay on Saturday night.

The Colts dominated the Texans in a 31-3 win in mid-September.