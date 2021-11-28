Colts-Buccaneers Game Blog: Indy looks to stay hot

Follow along with the 13Sports team as the Colts try to knock off the defending Super Bowl champs in Lucas Oil Stadium today.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts (6-5) host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) in a 1 p.m. kickoff at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Bucs are 5-0 at home this season compared to 2-3 away from Raymond James Stadium. Turnovers, costly penalties and inconsistency on defense have made it much more difficult to win on the road. They are coming off Monday night’s 30-10 victory over the New York Giants.

The Bucs will aim to reverse the losing trend when they visit the surging Colts on Sunday. Indianapolis has won five of six and is coming off a lopsided road victory over the Buffalo Bills last Sunday that saw Jonathan Taylor score 5 touchdowns.

Tom Brady avoided his first three-game losing streak since 2002 by throwing for 307 yards and two touchdowns against the Giants. That boosted his season totals to 3,177 yards passing and a league-leading 29 TDs. The Bucs continue to lead the league in passing offense.

Game Blog

Daps from TB12 🤝 pic.twitter.com/rHaVBXIuXg — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) November 28, 2021

Colts in a big game today! We have lousy cell service..join me live??? Maybe lol! WTHR-TV Posted by Dave Calabro on Sunday, November 28, 2021

12 p.m. - The Colts uniforms are going to look a little different today with extra stripes on the jerseys and socks - a throwback to their 1956 uni's. The horseshoes will be on the back of their helmets today, not in the usual spot on the sides.

It's a great day to be great. pic.twitter.com/fkFrJSsSvi — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 28, 2021