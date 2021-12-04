Colts center Ryan Kelly placed on COVID-19 reserve list, will miss Sunday's game against Texans

INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts will be without Ryan Kelly for their game against the Texans in Houston on Sunday.
The team announced Saturday that the two-time Pro Bowl center was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list one day before their Week 13 matchup.
Kelly had not missed a game this season. Danny Pinter is listed as his backup on the team's depth chart.
The Colts also announced that safety Khari Willis was activated from the injured reserve list and safety Josh Jones was waived. Willis had 40 tackles in seven games before a calf injury sidelined him.
After their game against the Texas, the Colts have a bye next week before squaring off against the Patriots at Lucas Oil Stadium on Dec. 18.