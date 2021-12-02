Colts' running back Jonathan Taylor wins AFC Offensive Player of the Month

The Colts running back also won the award for October.

INDIANAPOLIS — Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is once again getting recognition for his impressive performances on the field.

The NFL announced Thursday, Taylor is the AFC Offensive Player of the Month for November. It's the second consecutive month he's won the honor, after also being recognized for October. Last season, he was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for December.

Taylor lit up the field in November, totaling 88 carries for 556 yards and eight touchdowns. He also tallied 15 receptions for 71 yards and one touchdown.

In Week 11 against the Buffalo Bills, Taylor delivered a record-setting performance, compiling 32 carries for 185 yards and four rushing touchdowns, in additional to three receptions for 19 yards and one receiving touchdown. It was the single-game franchise record for total touchdowns and total points.

Throughout the season, Taylor has totaled 209 carries for 1,205 yards and 14 rushing touchdowns. He currently leads the NFL in rushing yards, rushing touchdowns and 100-yard rushing games.

The Colts, 6-6 on the season, return to play Sunday against the Texans in Houston.