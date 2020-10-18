COLTS BLOG: Colts get slow start, down 14-0 early

Follow the action in Sunday's Colts home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts take on the Cincinnati Bengals at 1 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium. Follow along for the latest updates.

1:26 p.m. - The Bengals down the field and have 1st and goal at the 1-yard line. QB Joe Burrow scores on a quarterback sneak and the Bengals go up 14-0.

1:19 p.m. - The Colts fail to convert on third down and punt. The Bengals return it 7 yards and start their drive on their own 22-yard line.

1:12 p.m. - Bengals' RB Giovani Bernard scores on a 2-yard run. Bengals go up 7-0.

#Colts longest active streak not allowing a touchdown on the opening drive ends today (17 games).



After an uncharacteristic Jack Doyle fumble, #Bengals capitalize. 7-0 visitors.



That’s...not the start you want. — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) October 18, 2020

1 p.m. - The Bengals kicked off. The Colts will start their first drive from the 25-yard line. Running back Jonathan Taylor catches a short pass and goes off for a 22-yard gain on the first play.

On the next play, QB Philip Rivers targets TE Jack Doyle, who catches and fumbles, recovered by the Bengals on the Colts' 42-yard line. Bengals' QB Joe Burrow and the offense take over.

2nd play...Doyle fumbles. Wow. The Bengals get the ball at midfield. Happy gift giving early. @WTHRcom — dave calabro (@calabro13sports) October 18, 2020

12:45 p.m. - Dave Calabro and Taylor Tannebaum are at Lucas Oil Stadium getting ready for kickoff. The Colts are hoping to bounce back after losing to the Cleveland Browns last week.

11:30 a.m. - The Colts will be without linebacker Darius Leonard for the second week in a row. Also listed as inactive for the Bengals game:

QB Jacob Eason

WR Daurice Fountain

LB Darius Leonard

T Chaz Green

TE Mo Alie-Cox

WR Dezmon Patmon

DE Ron'Dell Carter

11 a.m. - The roof and window of Lucas Oil Stadium will be open for today's game, the Colts just announced.

The Colts had positive coronavirus tests on Friday, leaving the game in doubt for a few hours, but retests came back negative.

The Colts will put their unblemished home record on the line. Indy has won its first two games this season at Lucas Oil Stadium and three straight overall.

Both teams are coming off road losses. Colts quarterback Philip Rivers is expected to make his 230th consecutive mark, breaking a tie with Bruce Matthews for the fourth-longest streak in league history.

The Colts roster moves for the Bengals game includes activating Indianapolis native Sheldon Day from the Injured Reserve list.