GAME BLOG: Colts trail Browns in battle of 3-1 teams

Indianapolis boasts one of the top defenses in the NFL, while Cleveland is rolling with a high-powered offense.

CLEVELAND — The Indianapolis Colts are in Cleveland to face the Browns.

Game updates below, with the latest updates first:

6:31 p.m. - Working off the Bobby Okereke interception, the Colts turned to Jonathan Taylor to move deeper into Cleveland territory on the ground.

After a holding penalty set the Colts back, they were forced to try a field goal by Rodrigo Blankenship. The 37-yard attempt was good, pulling Indianapolis to within seven points at 27-20.

6:21 p.m. - After an Al-Quadin Muhammad sack of Baker Mayfield, Bobby Okereke intercepted the Browns quarterback and returned it to the Cleveland 48, setting the Colts up to further close the deficit.

6:16 p.m. - Isaiah Rodgers gave the Colts the immediate response they needed, returning the ensuing kickoff 101 yards for a touchdown.

Rodgers broke through the right side, slipped through a couple tackles down the sideline, then sprinted to the left corner of the Browns end zone to cut the Cleveland lead to 27-17.

6:12 p.m. - Ronnie Harrison Jr. stepped in front of a pass intended for T.Y. Hilton and returned it 47 yards for a Cleveland touchdown and a 27-10 lead.

6:04 p.m. - Philip Rivers was 8-of-11 passing for 120 yards in the first half in Cleveland. Marcus Johnson has 36 yards receiving and Ashton Dulin added 34. Jonathan Taylor ran for 13 yards and a touchdown for the Colts in the opening half.

For Cleveland, Baker Mayfield completed 19 of 28 passes for 228 yards and two touchdowns. He also leads the Browns in rushing with 17 yards on the ground. Jarvis Landry's 88 yards receiving leads all players at the break.

5:53 p.m. - After a touchback, Philip Rivers took a knee to run out the clock in the first half with Indianapolis trailing 20-10.

The Colts will receive the second half kickoff.

5:51 p.m. - The Browns drove into Colts territory in the closing minutes of the first half, but settled for a 36-yard field goal from Cody Parkey with 13 seconds remaining before the break to take a 20-10 lead.

5:39 p.m. - Safety Julian Blackmon, who had left the game earlier with a groin injury, returned to action.

5:37 p.m. - The Browns defense forced the first three-and-out of the game with just over four minutes left in the first half.

5:31 p.m. - Baker Mayfield connected with Rashard Higgins on a 15-yard touchdown pass to regain the lead for the Browns, 17-10.

5:25 p.m. - Colts head coach Frank Reich used a second challenge to get the officials to take a second look at an acrobatic grab by Odell Beckham Jr. Beckham went up high to pull in the pass from Baker Mayfield for a 26-yard gain.

The ball came loose as Beckham fell toward the ground, but replay showed it appeared to hit his arm, not the ground, before he secured it. The play was upheld, which means the Colts are now out of challenges for the rest of the game. It also cost Indianapolis their final timeout of the half with 8 minutes left in the second quarter.

5:24 p.m. - Colts safety Julian Blackmon left the game with a groin injury. His return is questionable.

5:14 p.m. - The Colts started their second drive of the game from their own 25 after a touchback.

Starting with a quick 10 yards on a defensive holding penalty, Philip Rivers connected with Zach Pascal and Ashton Dulin to get deep into Cleveland territory.

After an incomplete pass on 3rd-and-3, Rodrigo Blankenship came on to kick a 32-yard field goal to even the score at 10-10.

5:08 p.m. - Three plays into the second quarter, the Browns regained the lead over Indianapolis.

Baker Mayfield extended the play and found Kareem Hunt in the back of the endzone for a 10-7 Cleveland lead.

5:04 p.m. - The Colts lead the Browns 7-3 after the first quarter, but Cleveland is pushing for another score. They'll start with first-and-goal from the 3-yard-line to start the second quarter.

Philip Rivers was 4-of-5 passing for 67 yards in the first quarter and Jonathan Taylor got it done on the ground with a 4-yard touchdown. Marcus Johnson's 36-yard reception leads the Colts after one.

For the Browns, Baker Mayfield was 9-of-13 in two drives in the first quarter, totaling 132 yards through the air, including 80 yards to Jarvis Landry and 36 more to tight end Austin Hooper.

4:53 p.m. - Donovan Peoples-Jones returned the kickoff to the 19-yard-line, where the Browns started their second series on offense.

The Browns used a couple of big passes to Jarvis Landry before converting a 4th-and-1 from inside the 5-yard-line on a pass to Odell Beckham Jr. as the first quarter expired.

4:42 p.m. - Isaiah Rodgers returned the ensuing kickoff to the Colts' 28-yard-line, where Philip Rivers and the offense started off.

After picking up a first down with passes to T.Y. Hilton and Jonathan Taylor, Taylor was stuffed on a pair of runs and Rivers used Indy's second timeout before a 3rd-and-6 play from near midfield that went for 36 yards to Marcus Johnson at the Cleveland 13.

Following a sack and incompletion, Rivers completed a pass to Hilton to the four-yard-line. Taylor easily ran into the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown.

I don’t think it’s supposed to be that easy.



Touchdown, #Colts.pic.twitter.com/XkAymcp2KN — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) October 11, 2020

4:38 p.m. - The Browns used pass plays to Austin Hooper and Jarvis Landry to get deep into Colts territory, but Baker Mayfield missed on passes to Kareen Hunt and Odell Beckham Jr. and Cleveland had to settle for a field goal and a 3-0 lead.

4:25 p.m. - The Colts kicked off to start the game. Kareem Hunt ran for four yards on the first play of the game and the Colts challenged that Hunt fumbled the ball before he was down.

Hunt landed on a pile of players and lineman Grover Stewart punched the ball free and picked the ball up. The referees, however, ruled that the call on the field stood that Hunt had not fumbled.

Game preview

The Browns might be for real. The Colts, too.

We could find out on Sunday, when Indianapolis visits Cleveland. Both are 3-1, winners of three in a row, and carrying questions about the teams they have beaten.

The Browns were pummeled by Baltimore before defeating Cincinnati, Washington and Dallas, combined records 3-8-1. Indy lost badly at Jacksonville, which since has dropped three in a row, and then defeated Minnesota, the Jets and Chicago, combined record 4-8 headed into Week 5.

Indianapolis will be without a star on each side of the ball as tackle Anthony Castonzo and linebacker Darius Leonard have been ruled out due to injuries. Also appearing on the Colts' inactive list for Sunday's game are DE Eli Ankou, DE Ron'Dell Carter, QB Jacob Eason, WR Dezmon Patmon and TE Noah Togiai.