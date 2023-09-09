x
Indiana college football scores | Week 2 roundup from across the state

With 17 out of 20 football-playing Indiana colleges in action this week, the results were a bit of a mixed bag.
INDIANA, USA — The second week of college football in the state of Indiana has concluded. Some Indiana-based teams had strong showings, while others struggled against non-conference opponents. 

Purdue and Virginia Tech had their game scheduled for a noon ET kickoff, but rain and lightning caused an over six hour delay. The game finally finished shortly before 9 p.m.

Three teams from the Hoosier state had bye weeks this week. The Hanover Panthers, UIndy Greyhounds, and Wabash Little Giants had this weekend off, but will return to action in week three.

Here are the college football results from all the Indiana-based teams. Indiana-based teams are listed in bold.

Indiana college football scores for Sept. 9, 2023

Alma 68, Manchester 0

Aurora 45, Franklin 30

Butler 41, Taylor 13

DePauw 68, Anderson 19

Georgia 45, Ball State 3

Indiana 41, Indiana State 7 (Friday)

Indiana Wesleyan 24, Valparaiso 22

Marian 28, St. Xavier 21

Notre Dame 45, North Carolina State 24

Purdue 24, Virginia Tech 17

Rose-Hulman 30, Trine 28

St. Francis (IL) 17, St. Francis 0

IU football coach Tom Allen discusses efforts to develop players on and off the field

