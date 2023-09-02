x
Ncaaf

Indiana College Football Scores | Week 1, Sept. 2, 2023

Here is every week one college football score from across the state of Indiana.
INDIANA, USA — Week one of college football is officially in the books. The state of Indiana kicked off the opening weekend with most of the football-playing colleges across NCAA FBS, FCS, DII, DIII, and NAIA beginning their seasons. 

Indiana Wesleyan was the only Indiana-based college football team that did not play this week as their season began Aug. 26 with a 56-7 win over Lawrence Tech. The Wildcats had a bye this week and will play Valparaiso at home next week in an inter-state FCS-NAIA matchup.

The colleges based in Indiana are marked in bold.

Indiana college football scores for Sept. 2, 2023

Concordia 54, Taylor 14

DePauw 33, Rose-Hulman 21

Eastern Illinois 27, Indiana State 0 (Thurs.)

Fresno State 39, Purdue 35

Kentucky 44, Ball State 14

Montana 35, Butler 20

North Park 27, Manchester 0

Olivet 35, Franklin 32

Ohio State 23, Indiana 3

Marian 40, Judson 6

Notre Dame 56, Tennessee State 3

St. Xavier 45, St. Francis 28

Trine 61, Anderson 0

UIndy 39, Hillsdale 20

Youngstown State 52, Valparaiso 10 (Thurs.)

Wabash 29, Hampden-Sydney College 28

   

