Indiana College Football Scores | Week 1, Sept. 2, 2023

INDIANA, USA — Week one of college football is officially in the books. The state of Indiana kicked off the opening weekend with most of the football-playing colleges across NCAA FBS, FCS, DII, DIII, and NAIA beginning their seasons.
Indiana Wesleyan was the only Indiana-based college football team that did not play this week as their season began Aug. 26 with a 56-7 win over Lawrence Tech. The Wildcats had a bye this week and will play Valparaiso at home next week in an inter-state FCS-NAIA matchup.
The colleges based in Indiana are marked in bold.
Indiana college football scores for Sept. 2, 2023
Concordia 54, Taylor 14
DePauw 33, Rose-Hulman 21
North Park 27, Manchester 0
Olivet 35, Franklin 32
Marian 40, Judson 6
St. Xavier 45, St. Francis 28
Trine 61, Anderson 0
UIndy 39, Hillsdale 20
Youngstown State 52, Valparaiso 10 (Thurs.)
Wabash 29, Hampden-Sydney College 28