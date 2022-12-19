Lakes scores 30 as Southern Indiana downs IUPUI 87-74

Lakes poured in 10 3-pointers (on 16 attempts) for the Screaming Eagles (7-5). Jacob Polakovich added 15 points while shooting 5 of 9 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line, and he also had 20 rebounds. Jack Mielke was 4 of 7 shooting (3 for 6 from distance) to finish with 13 points, while adding eight rebounds.