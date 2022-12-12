Osten, Brady power IUPUI to 75-53 victory over Spalding

Chris Osten scored 19 points, Vincent Brady II didn’t miss a shot and scored 17 and IUPUI beat Spalding 75-53.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — Chris Osten scored 19 points, Vincent Brady II didn't miss a shot and scored 17 and IUPUI beat Division III Spalding 75-53 on Monday.

Osten added five rebounds for the Jaguars (2-8). Brady made all seven of his shots with three 3-pointers. Daylan Hamilton went 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 12 points. The victory broke a five-game slide for the Jaguars.

IUPUI's only other win this season also came against a Division III opponent, when they defeated Franklin College 59-45 on Nov. 19.

Anthony Dillard finished with 19 points, six rebounds and two blocks for the Golden Eagles. Maxton Campbell had 16 points and six rebounds. Jacoby Johnson tallied seven points, five assists and four steals.