Smith scores 19, Denver defeats IUPUI 86-64

NEW ORLEANS — Tevin Smith scored 19 points in Denver's 86-64 win against IUPUI on Wednesday night.
Smith shot 6 of 8 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line for the Pioneers (4-1). Tommy Bruner added 15 points while going 5 of 6 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from distance, and 3 for 3 from the line, and he also had five assists. Touko Tainamo shot 4 of 6 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding 10 rebounds.
Jlynn Counter led the Jaguars (1-4) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Chris Osten added 14 points and 10 rebounds for IUPUI. Bryce Monroe also recorded 10 points.
The Jaguars will play Big Easy Classic host New Orleans on Thanksgiving Day at 3 p.m.