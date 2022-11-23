Smith scores 19, Denver defeats IUPUI 86-64

Smith shot 6 of 8 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line for the Pioneers (4-1). Tommy Bruner added 15 points while going 5 of 6 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from distance, and 3 for 3 from the line, and he also had five assists. Touko Tainamo shot 4 of 6 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding 10 rebounds.