NCAA in talks with Indianapolis to host 2021 March Madness

The NCAA decided hosting 13 preliminary rounds at sites across the country was not in the best interest for health and safety.

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA announced Monday it would relocate the 13 sites for the preliminary rounds of the 2021 Men's Basketball National Championship. The organization is in talks with the State of Indiana and the City of Indianapolis about hosting the entire tournament in a single geographic area.

The announcement came after discussions made it apparent that hosting preliminary rounds in more than a dozen sites across the nation was not the best decision, given the current pandemic.

Indianapolis was already slated to host the Final Four April 3-5 next year. The change would mean additional games for the 68-team tournament during March and April.

The Division I Men's Basketball Committee looked to select a location that required limited travel and access to athletic facilities, medical resources and lodging for teams in a close proximity.