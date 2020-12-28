Sabonis hits late basket, sends Pacers past Celtics 108-107

The Pacers are 3-0 for the first time since 2013-14.

INDIANAPOLIS — Domantas Sabonis scored on a layup with 8.4 seconds left and finished with his 100th career double-double, helping the Indiana Pacers past Boston 108-107.

Sabonis finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Malcolm Brogdon scored a season-high 25 points.

Jayson Tatum led Boston with 25 points but missed a 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds left as the Celtics lost their second straight.