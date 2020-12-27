x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

Sports

Pacers cruise to win over Chicago, 125-106

Warren scored 23, Oladipo added 22 in the win over their Central Division rival.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Aug. 10, 2020, file photo, Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo warms up for an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP, File)

CHICAGO — Domantas Sobonis had 22 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, and the Indiana Pacers used big scoring runs in the second and third quarters to cruise to a 125-106 victory over the Chicago Bulls. 

T.J. Warren scored 23 points and Victor Oladipo added 22 as Indiana beat its Central Division rivals for a 10th straight time, including five straight at the United Center. 

Zach LaVine scored 17 points and Lauri Markkanen had 16 points and nine rebounds for Chicago, which dropped its second straight to start the season.