Pacers welcoming more fans for upcoming home games

INDIANAPOLIS — Bankers Life Fieldhouse is ready for more Indiana Pacers fans to attend home games.

Balcony level seats at Bankers Life Fieldhouse are now available for purchase, beginning with Sunday's game vs. the Philadelphia 76ers (12-6) at 7 p.m.

Tickets for games through March 4 can be purchased at Pacers.com, at BankersLifeFieldhouse.com and in-person at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse Box Office on weekdays between noon and 5 p.m.

Bankers Life Fieldhouse began allowing fans to attend Pacers home games Jan. 24. Ticket sales were limited to approximately 1,000 people per game for the first two home games since the change.

The Marion County Health Department will currently allow 25 percent capacity at the Fieldhouse, or roughly 4,500 attendees.

The Pacers' (10-7) next game is Wednesday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. against Brownsburg native Gordon Hayward and the Charlotte Hornets (7-10).

New Pacers game policies and protocols:

FANS

Health Screenings: To ensure the screening process is quick and seamless, fans must complete the Ascension St. Vincent "Screen & Go" online health screening prior to arrival and show confirmation before entering the Fieldhouse. Adults accompanying young children will be asked to answer screening questions on the children's behalf.

Face Masks: Fans must wear face masks at all times when not actively eating or drinking. Neck gaiters, bandanas and masks with valves or vents are not permitted.

Physical Distancing: 6-foot physical distancing is required while in the seating bowl, in lines for concessions and security, and at all other times in the Fieldhouse. Guest services staff and signage will remind guests of protocols.

Pod Seating: Fans will be seated in groups away from others not in their parties, and all fans must sit only in their assigned seats.

Mobile Ticketing: Ticketing will be completely mobile, so entering the Fieldhouse will be low-contact and easy.

Security: Lower-contact security screening includes X-raying of bags and "express" lines for guests without bags.

A Cashless Experience: Bankers Life Fieldhouse is now a cashless facility, with cash-to-card machines conveniently located around the arena.

Concessions: Food items will be individually packaged, and staff will use appropriate PPE and be separated from guests by plexiglass dividers.

FACILITY