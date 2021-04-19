Young, Capela power Hawks past Pacers, 129-117

Malcolm Brogdon finished with 29 points, and Domantas Sabonis and T.J. McConnell scored 18 apiece for Indiana.

ATLANTA — Trae Young scored 34 points, Clint Capela had 25 points and 24 rebounds and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Indiana Pacers 129-117.

Bogdan Bogdanovic and Kevin Huerter each chipped in 23 points, and Young had 11 assists for the Hawks.

They have won eight of 10 and are 17-6 under interim coach — and former Pacers head coach — Nate McMillan.

Malcolm Brogdon finished with 29 points, and Domantas Sabonis and T.J. McConnell scored 18 apiece for Indiana.

The Pacers had won five of seven on the road.