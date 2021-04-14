100 Days Out: Here are the Hoosier athletes with a shot at the Olympics in Tokyo

When Team USA takes to the international stage, Indiana will stand proud with several athletes representing all of us Hoosiers!

TOKYO, Japan — Can you believe it? After a one-year delay, the Tokyo Olympics are back on this summer! We are 100 days away from the Opening Ceremonies and WTHR has you covered!

When Team USA takes to the international stage, Indiana will stand proud with several athletes representing all of us Hoosiers!

Here are the athletes to watch:

Diving

Purdue graduate David Boudia is after his 4th Olympics appearance. He never ages!

Carmel grad Steele Johnson won a Silver in Rio and he’s got a shot at gold this year.

Ritter High School Grad Sarah Bacon is favored to win a medal. She already won Gold at the World Games .

Swimming

In Swimming, IU graduate Lilly King tries to make more history. She hopes to be the first woman to win back-to-back golds in the 100 meter breaststroke.

Fellow IU swimmer Jake Apple trains alongside Lilly. He won five gold medals at the world games, so watch out for him in the 100 and 200 freestyle.

Basketball

In basketball, Pacers star Myles Turner has a shot to make the Olympic team along with former IU star Eric Gordon.

Don't forget, 3 on 3 basket ball is a new Olympic sport. Purdue grad Robbie Hummel hopes to lead the USA to a medal.

“Its a really cool spin on a really cool sport. For 3 on 3, you look at most kids growing up, you grew up playing 3 on 3 in the backyard. Its relatable because everyone has played 3 on 3,” Hummel said.

BMX

BMX riders will show off their skills. Marian University graduate Felicia Stancil is ranked 3rd in the world. She moved to Indiana when she was 18 and lives in Indianapolis.

"I love Indiana, and I met some of my best cycling friends at Marian. Its an amazing state, and I have so many friends and community here...through cycling.”

Cycling

In cycling, Brownsburg’s Chloé Dygert is recovering from a horrible crash, we will see if she can recover in time for the games.

Track & Field

In Track & Field, watch out for Lawrence North graduate Ashley Spencer. She is one of the fastest women in the world in the 400 hurdles. She won a bronze in 2016 and now she wants gold.

“Now that we are back in competition, getting in the swing of things, its exciting and nerve wracking. Everybody is ready to go! We had a year to train, so everybody is on the same playing field. I am looking forward to it. You know, I don’t shy away from a good race!” Spencer said.

Wrestling

In wrestling, Sarah Hildebrandt from Penn High School in Mishawaka made the team along with Kayla Miracle from Culver.

Journey to Tokyo

There are so many other Indiana athletes with a shot to make the Olympic team over the next several months.