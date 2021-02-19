Pacers-Rockets game postponed due to Texas winter storm

INDIANAPOLIS — The NBA has postponed the upcoming Pacers vs. Rockets game due to the weather emergency in the state.
NBA insider Shams Charania reported the news Friday.
"Rockets-Pacers game Saturday in Houston is being postponed due to continued government shutdown because of severe weather conditions," Charania tweeted.
The state has been hit hard with power outages, water shutoffs and little access to essential items as record-breaking temperatures and snow hit earlier this week.
The Pacers have not yet confirmed the news.
The league announced Tuesday that the Pacers' home game against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, Feb. 22 would be postponed due to health and safety protocols.
Tickets to the home game against the Spurs will be honored on the rescheduled date. Fans may also request a refund at Pacers.com/tickets or at the original point of purchase.