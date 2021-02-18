Sabonis, Brogdon lead Pacers past Timberwolves 134-128 in OT

MINNEAPOLIS — Domantas Sabonis scored 36 points, pulled down 17 rebounds and 10 assists, while Malcolm Brogdon added 32 points and nine rebounds as the Indiana Pacers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 134-128 in overtime Wednesday night.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 30 points and 10 rebounds for Minnesota. Malik Beasley added 31 points in his first game of the season off the bench, and Ricky Rubio had a season-high 20 points to go along with 13 assists for the Timberwolves.