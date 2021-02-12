Pacers serve holiday meal to hundreds of people in need

Pacers Sports & Entertainment is hosting a holiday meal for hundreds of people in need at their annual "Come To Our House" dinner.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers and Indiana Fever are giving back to the community Thursday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Pacers Sports & Entertainment is hosting a holiday meal for hundreds of people in need at their annual "Come To Our House" dinner. It's the 24th year for the event, which will feed a holiday meal to 600 men, women and children.

Domantas Sabonis has been with the Pacers for five seasons and is hosting the dinner for the first time this year.

"It's just amazing to be here today and to be able to give back to the community after being five years here, everybody welcoming me and loving me since I got here, so, like I said before, just a small token of appreciation to give back," Sabonis said.