Pacers fans find viewing options limited as new season tips off

Bally Sports Indiana is carried on several cable services in the state, but most fans who have "cut the cord" found themselves on the bench Wednesday night.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers tipped off a new season Wednesday night, but a lot of fans were left holding the remote, without an option to watch the game.

Bally Sports Indiana, which was known as Fox Sports Indiana before Sinclair purchased and rebranded the regional sports network earlier this year, is broadcasting 81 of 82 regular season Pacers games in the 2021-2022 season. But many fans, particularly those who have "cut the cord" and utilize streaming options for their television viewing, found themselves left on the bench Wednesday.

The network is carried on several cable providers in central Indiana, including AT&T U-verse, DirecTV, Spectrum, Xfinity, MetroNet and NineStar Connect, but only one streaming provider, DirecTV Stream (which was formerly called AT&T TV).

That leaves fans who subscribe to services like YouTube TV, Hulu, Sling TV, Philo and fuboTV without access to Pacers games in their subscription.

Amazing. I’ve got Celtics….bulls…pistons….but no @pacers on YouTube TV. #I’m trying to explain this to my mom why she can’t watch “our home team” on tv. Ummmmmm. — dave calabro (@calabro13sports) October 20, 2021

While Bally Sports promotes watching live streams of games on their app, you are still required to log in with your cable provider's credentials to watch the games. Logging in with one of the streaming providers listed above brings up a reminder that your TV subscription does not have access to the live stream.

The NBA offers its "League Pass" subscription to watch live games, but Pacers games are blacked out for much of Indiana.

The Pacers dropped the season opener at Charlotte, 123-122. They will travel to Washington to face the Wizards on Friday, Oct. 22, before hosting the Miami Heat in the home opener at the newly named and renovated Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday, Oct. 23.