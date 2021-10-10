Report: Pacers agree to 2-year, $45M extension with Malcolm Brogdon

The contract, reported by ESPN, will keep the Pacers' guard in Indianapolis through the 2024-2025 season.

INDIANAPOLIS — Malcolm Brogdon is staying in Indianapolis for a little while longer.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Brogdon and the Indiana Pacers have agreed to a two-year, $45 million extension that will keep the guard with the team through the 2024-2025 season. The deal guarantees Brogdon $89.3 million over the next four seasons, ESPN reported, citing Brogdon's agent, Austin Brown.

Brogdon was drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks in 2016, where he played three seasons before joining the Pacers via trade before the 2019-2020 season.

He signed a four-year, $85 million deal with the Pacers after the trade. Monday's extension adds two more years to that contract.