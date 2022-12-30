Pacers' Buddy Hield makes NBA's fastest 3 just 3 seconds into game

The previous fastest 3-pointer in an NBA game was by Pacers Hall of Famer Reggie Miller, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's Buddy Hield made the fastest 3-pointer on record when he hit just three seconds into the Pacers' game against Cleveland on Thursday night.

The opening tipoff was batted to Hield, who caught it behind the arc, turned and shot. The ball went through with 11:57 remaining in the first quarter, with Pacers center Myles Turner being credited with an assist.

ESPN Stats & Info said the previous fastest 3-pointer in an NBA game was by Pacers Hall of Famer Reggie Miller, who made one four seconds into a game against Golden State on March 5, 2000.

Play-by-play has been recorded in the NBA since the 1996-97 season.

Hield leads the NBA in total 3-pointers made this season.

Buddy Hield passed Reggie Miller for the fastest 3-point make after hitting this one three seconds into tonight's game.🤯 https://t.co/0Tp9M0Mjpt pic.twitter.com/HefXJCyX0x — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) December 30, 2022

Tyrese Haliburton led the team with 29 points, while Hield added 25, as the Pacers beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 135-126.

Haliburton was 6 for 8 from 3-point range, and Hield was 5 for 6. The Pacers finished 19 of 31 from beyond the arc.

Indiana trailed by seven early in the fourth quarter before rallying. Hield fed Aaron Nesmith for a go-ahead dunk to give the Pacers a 120-119 lead with 4:26 remaining. Haliburton converted a three-point play on the next possession and the Pacers never surrendered the lead.

Bennedict Mathurin scored 23 points, Nesmith had 22 and Myles Turner had 14 as Indiana snapped a five-game losing streak against the Cavaliers, who have lost three in a row.