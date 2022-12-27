Local beer comes to Gainbridge Fieldhouse

The Upland Brewing Company bar is located on the Balcony Level at the top of Sections 201 and 232. Upland's beers will also be sold throughout the venue.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Pacers fans now have another beer option during home games.

Beginning Tuesday, Dec. 27, the Upland Brewing Company bar inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse will be open on the Balcony Level at the top of Sections 201 and 232. Upland's beers will also be sold throughout the venue.

"The Pacers are as much a part of our identity as the foothills of Bloomington where we’ve been brewing our award-winning beers for 25 years," said Patrick Roberts, vice president of sales and marketing for Upland Brewing Company, in a news release.

The Pacers (17-17) take on the Atlanta Hawks (17-16) Tuesday evening. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

Upland Brewing Company has multiple locations, including 82nd Street in Indianapolis, Carmel, College Avenue in Indianapolis, Fountain Square, Bloomington, Columbus and Jeffersonville.