Pacers unveil 2021-22 schedule

The Pacers open and close the season with two-game road trips.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers unveiled their schedule for the upcoming season and fans are going to have to wait to see them on their home floor.

The Pacers start the season with games at Charlotte and Washington on Oct. 20 and 22, respectively, before hosting their home opener at Bankers Life Fieldhouse Oct. 23 against the Miami Heat.

Two nights later, Indiana will host the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks.

The Pacers will welcome the last three NBA champions to Indianapolis during the Thanksgiving weekend, with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers coming to Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Nov. 24, the Toronto Raptors on the day after Thanksgiving and the Bucks returning to Indy on Sunday, Nov. 28.

Indiana will get a small break over Christmas, with a home game Dec. 23 against Houston, then a road game up I-65 in Chicago before coming back to the Circle City to host Charlotte on Dec 29. They will stay at home to host the Bulls on New Years Eve at 3 p.m.

The Pacers will close the season with a pair of road games, facing Philadelphia and Brooklyn on back-to-back days, April 9-10. Coupled with the home finale against the 76ers on April 5, the Pacers will close the season with three games against the top two teams in the Eastern Conference from a year ago.