Pacers add depth by taking Chris Duarte with No. 13 pick in draft

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers selected Oregon guard Chris Duarte with the 13th pick in the NBA draft.
He should add scoring punch off the bench.
At age 24, Duarte was the oldest player in the draft. But he averaged 17.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.9 steals in his second and final season with the Ducks.
RELATED: Chris Duarte draft profile
At 6-foot-6, 190 pounds possesses the kind of size, general manager Kevin Pritchard was looking to add to his backcourt.
The Pacers have reportedly acquired the 31st pick of the draft - the first of the second round - from the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks, and will also have the 54th and 60th selections.