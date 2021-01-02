x
76ers find finishing touch to rally past Pacers, 119-110

The Pacers led by 16 early in the fourth quarter, but the 76ers went on a 31-6 run to win the game.
Indiana Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon (7) puts up a shot against Philadelphia 76ers' Seth Curry (31) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — Tobias Harris scored 27 points and Furkan Korkmaz added 17, including the go-ahead baskets in the fourth quarter, to help the Philadelphia 76ers complete a frantic rally with a 119-110 victory at Indiana. 

The 76ers trailed by 16 early in the fourth but closed on a 31-6 run to pick up their sixth win in seven games — this time without All-Star center Joel Embiid, who sat out with a sore back. 

Indiana was led by Malcolm Brogdon with 25 points and Domantas Sabonis with 21, but the Pacers have lost five of eight.

The Pacers (11-9) play the Memphis Grizzlies (8-6) Tuesday, Feb. 2 at 8 p.m. at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

