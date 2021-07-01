Rinus VeeKay returning to track after surgery

The 20-year-old driver broke his collarbone during a bicycle training ride June 14.

INDIANAPOLIS — IndyCar is heading to Mid-Ohio this weekend and Ed Carpenter Racing's Rinus VeeKay is getting back behind the wheel.

VeeKay fractured his collarbone during a cycling accident on June 14. He had surgery and missed the race at Road America. The IndyCar medical team has now cleared the 20-year-old to return.

"I'm feeling good, feeling strong. I have quite a good race motion in my left shoulder again," VeeKay said. "No pain, I've been on the simulator and felt great. Yeah, ready to race and ready to win."