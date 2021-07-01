Rinus VeeKay returning to track after surgery

INDIANAPOLIS — IndyCar is heading to Mid-Ohio this weekend and Ed Carpenter Racing's Rinus VeeKay is getting back behind the wheel.
VeeKay fractured his collarbone during a cycling accident on June 14. He had surgery and missed the race at Road America. The IndyCar medical team has now cleared the 20-year-old to return.
"I'm feeling good, feeling strong. I have quite a good race motion in my left shoulder again," VeeKay said. "No pain, I've been on the simulator and felt great. Yeah, ready to race and ready to win."
VeeKay is currently in sixth place in the IndyCar points standings. There are seven races left on the schedule, including a return to the IMS road course for the Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix on August 14.