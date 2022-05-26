McLaren Racing to build IndyCar facility in Boone County

The facility is expected to create up to 175 high-wage jobs by 2025.

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — McLaren Racing is set to build an environmentally friendly IndyCar facility in Whitestown.

"Indiana's reputation as a leader in motorsports continues to gain speed with companies like McLaren Racing choosing to invest in our state," Governor Eric J. Holcomb said. "When Sec. Chambers and I met with Zak Brown during our recent trip to Europe, we were overly impressed that sustainability and adaptability have been the keys to their success. This aligns perfectly with what we are building here in Indiana."

The "state-of-the-art" facility will focus on advances in technology and engineering, while highlighting McLaren's history in Indianapolis.

"I am delighted to be able to confirm this news today as part of our long-term strategy for Arrow McLaren SP is to relocate the team to a new facility fit for the future," said Zak Brown, McLaren Racing CEO. "This is both a clear sign of our commitment to IndyCar and also to the community of Whitestown, the city of Indianapolis, and the state of Indiana, which has been the home of IndyCar since the sport began."

Construction is set to begin this fall with plans to open by early 2024. Those interested in one of the positions can apply by clicking here. Some are already posted.

Boone County is all the buzz this week with economic development. On Wednesday, Eli Lilly and Company announced plans to invest $2.1 billion in two new manufacturing sites at the LEAP Lebanon Innovation and Research District in Boone County. The sites will bring up to 500 jobs and 1,500 construction jobs.