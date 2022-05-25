Eli Lilly to invest $2.1 billion in 2 new Lebanon manufacturing sites

The sites will bring up to 500 jobs and 1,500 construction jobs.

LEBANON, Indiana — Eli Lilly and Company plans to invest $2.1 billion in two new manufacturing sites at the LEAP Lebanon Innovation and Research District in Boone County.

“Lilly has been an anchor in Indiana’s economy for generations, and this announcement means they will continue to be here for generations,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said. “I am incredibly proud Lilly continues to make exciting investments in Indiana that will better the lives and opportunities of Hoosiers for decades to come. And in turn, the very research and pharmaceutical manufacturing spearheaded here in our state will improve lives worldwide.”

The sites will help expand Lilly’s manufacturing capacity for active ingredients and new therapeutic modalities, like genetic medicines.

“For nearly 150 years, Lilly’s operations in Indiana and our continued commitments in the state have enabled us to develop and deliver innovative and life-changing medicines for patients,” CEO and Chair Dave Ricks said. “This investment furthers our commitment to Indiana, while also fulfilling our purpose of making life better for millions of people.”

Lilly is partnering with several organizations throughout the project, including the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.