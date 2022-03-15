Eli Lilly shifts business in Russia as war in Ukraine escalates

The company is suspending all investments, new clinical trials and exports of non-essential medicines to Russia.

INDIANAPOLIS — Eli Lilly is shifting its business in Russia as the war in Ukraine rages on.

The company has suspended all investments, promotional activities and new clinical trials in Russia. Eli Lilly is also suspending exportation of non-essential medicines. The company is still making sure essential medicines for treatments of cancer or diabetes continue to reach patients in Russia.

Any profits made from the sale of Eli Lilly drugs in Russia will be donated to organizations helping with humanitarian relief.

Eli Lilly also expressed concerns about the loss of innocent lives in Ukraine and people there losing access to essential medicines, such as insulin.

In a statement, Eli Lilly said in part:

We hope for an immediate end to the hostilities and a resolution to this crisis as soon as possible.

Eli Lilly continues to donate medicines to Ukraine, including $7.5 million of insulin to Project HOPE.