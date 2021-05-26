Elementary students surprise IndyCar drivers with rendition of 'Back Home Again in Indiana'

As part of community day, Indy 500 winners Tony Kanaan and Takuma Sato visited students at McClelland Elementary School on the city's west side.

INDIANAPOLIS — There is nothing like the month of May in Indiana. The excitement over the Indy 500 can be felt almost anywhere you go, whether it is the sound of cars at the track or a checkered flag in someone's front yard.

Part of the excitement is when IndyCar drivers get to go out and meet people in the community.

As part of community day, Indy 500 winners Tony Kanaan and Takuma Sato visited students at McClelland Elementary School on the city's west side.

While you might think having two racing legends at your school is a gift, what the students did was even more of one.

As Sato and Kanaan stood before the students in the gym, the children got up and sang a beautiful rendition of "Back Home Again in Indiana."

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway tweeted about the experience and shared video of the singing.