Dave Calabro shares behind the scenes look, memories of 36 years at IMS

Dave started his journey to IMS by doing radio for WBDG at Ben Davis High School in 1985.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — 13News sports director Dave Calabro worked his first Indianapolis 500 in 1985.

In the 36 years since, he's had a front row seat to some of the most memorable moments in Indy 500 history. This Sunday, he'll take his regular perch in the IMS Pagoda to announce the 105th Running of the Greatest Spectacle in Racing to the more than 130,000 fans in attendance.

He was recently joined by Chuck Lofton for a behind the scenes look at his second office at IMS. From the green room where the drivers gather for one final "pit stop" before driving 500 miles to the public address booth above the Yard of Bricks, Calabro shared some of his Indy 500 memories.

"I was a track rat. I don't know why, I loved the sound of the cars. I remember being in elementary school, sitting in class, hearing the cars at practice and I'm, like, 'I'm going to check that out.' I was kind of looking for a way to get involved," Calabro said.

Even after more than three decades at the track, the butterflies haven't gone away.

"It's the hardest thing I do every year, and I've done it a million times but I still get really nervous and fired up about it, but it is so fun to be here and to make a call and see this place just erupt. It's pretty cool. It's like being an orchestra director."

Dave said his favorite race was Tony Kanaan's win in 2013.

"People were just being joyous. It was a beautiful day," he said.