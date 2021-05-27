Mostly women IndyCar team writes a new chapter in the history of the Indy 500

From owner Beth Paretta, to driver Simona de Silvestro, to the minds and hands that make the car go – the Paretta Autosport team is 75% female.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — The Indianapolis 500 is all about history, and this year, another chapter is being added to the books.

Simona de Silvestro and her Paretta Autosport team will be the first female-majority team to compete in the greatest spectacle in racing.

The team is female-owned, female-driven and female-fueled. All you have to do is take a look around Silvestro’s pit stall and you’ll notice it is not like all the others.

For the first time ever, this year’s Indy 500 will feature a team made up of 75 percent women. From the owner, Beth Paretta, to the driver, Simona de Silvestro, to the minds and hands that make the car go.

“It’s the change we’ve all been hoping for and wishing for for many years. It’s incredible to finally see it and see it coming together well,” said Lauren Sullivan.

Sullivan is a 33-year-old performance engineer, who has worked on the NASCAR side with team Penske for the last five years. In January, when Paretta Autosport announced its Indy 500 entry, Sullivan jumped at the opportunity to join the movement.

“What’s going to happen behind us, the generations that come behind us, I can’t wait to see how this grows and expands, and this is just the start," Sullivan said. "It’s crazy to be part of start because, if I wasn’t on the team, I’d be a huge fangirl of the team.”

Working alongside Sullivan is 21-year-old Chelsea Pechenino. Yes, 21 years old. She’s pulling double duty as she’s currently a student at Georgia Tech studying mechanical engineering and business, while also serving as the team's junior data engineer.

“I’ve always loved motorsports. I grew up watching the Indy 500 and IndyCar," Pechenino said. "When I heard about Paretta forming, I was like, 'I’m just gonna send in my resume.' I didn’t expect to see anything happen because I am young and still learning, but I’m so honored to be accepted and part of the team”

While both Sullivan and Pechnino have a history with racing, Amanda Frayer, the outside rear tire changer, didn’t.

“I’m a dog groomer and bartender as my other jobs so everything I see and people tell me is new knowledge. It’s just really exciting to learn something new,” Frayer said.

A friend told Frayer about the pit crew tryouts being held in North Carolina. So the former athlete decided to go for it.

“I woke up at 3:30 a.m. four days a week to go in and have tryouts, and it was really nerve wracking. You feel like if you make one small mistake, you’re gonna be cut off the team,” Frayer said.

She made it. And like the rest of the women on the team, she’s helping pave the way for future females in the sport.

“It’s a force to be reckoned with," Sullivan said.