'It was a labor of love' | Indy 500 fan wins top prize for Porch Party decorations

Greg Mauel's home won top honors for his Indianapolis 500-themed decorations.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indy 500 Porch Party had tough competition this year.

But Gregg Mauel and his family managed to come out on top.

"It was a labor of love and it was well worth it," said Mauel.

Just like in racing, timing is everything. This isn't his first or second time trying to win this competition, but like they say, the third time is a charm.

"We did it eight years ago. We did it last year, but we didn't get our submission in on time before the cutoff date. This is our third time. We got it in on time" said Mauel.

They started in late March and early April, working on the decorations. They spared no expense on the details. Their mini replicas of the drivers took six hours each to build.

"This is May. This is how we show our pride and love for racing," said Mauel.

To celebrate his big win, Mauel said he received a porch party with steak and chicken a visit from IMS president Doug Boles and two drivers, plus a year's supply of steaks from Good Ranchers.

Win or lose, events like this bring neighbors together.