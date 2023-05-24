IndyCar drivers share their favorite snacks and video game obsessions

The IndyCar drivers don't hold back as they talk with Dave Calabro over Milk & Cookies.

INDIANAPOLIS — From favorite video games to snacks and who you'd be OK seeing win the Indy 500, 13Sports director Dave Calabro asks this year’s drivers the tough questions.

Of course, he does it over a plate of cookies and a bottle of milk - that no one should try to drink!

And that means there’s more than a little bit of fun during this annual question session.

Favorite video game

SCOTT DIXON: I kind of get told off if I'm playing video games at home, you know, I should be like, entertaining the kids. So occasionally, I'll jump in on "Minecraft."

CONOR DALY: Oh, "Halo."

PATO O’WARD: "Call of Duty: Black Ops," "Zombies One."

DALY: "Halo 2," "Halo 3."

MARCUS ERICSSON: I played a lot of NHL games growing up.

DALY: "Halo 4," "Halo 5" and "Halo Infinite."

FELIX ROSENQVIST: "James Bond Golden Eye."

TONY KANAAN: The Atari "Enduro?" Helio and I actually played it. What did Helio say?

HELIO CASTRONEVES: "Solitary?" That's the only one I like it.

KANAAN: He’s such an old man.

CALABRO: "Solitaire."

KANAAN: "Solitaire?"

CALABRO: Who deserves to win the Indianapolis 500?

PALOU: Besides myself?

If you had to pick somebody else to win

PALOU: Scott Dixon.

ROSENQVIST: Deserves another one?

DALY: I think Scott Dixon deserves to win it again.

ALEXANDER ROSSI: Scott, I think he's been the car to beat the past couple of years.

GRAHAM RAHAL: He's the standard. To think he only has one is a surprise.

ERICSSON: The fact that he's only won it once.

SCOTT MCLAUGHLIN: Josef Newgarden. I think he's been going there for a long time. He's done everything in IndyCar racing.

CASTRONEVES: Me, Me, me and me. Press Helio a little bit just because I want to see somebody do it five.

Snack stop choice

ROSSI: Quite a few pitstops where I had enough time for a snack.

DALY: Crumbl Cookies. I want a Crumbl Cookie. Those things set my life on fire.

KANAAN: A hot dog.

CALABRO: A track dog?

KANAAN: Yeah, just like one bite. It’s quick, that's a pitstop.

WILL POWER: A banana and a sausage. You get the protein with the sausage and it’s ground so it digests well, and the banana also digests well – but you get some good energy out of that one.

DIXON: Taco Bell.

CALABRO: Be careful going there now.

DIXON: Yeah, yeah, yeah.

CASTRONEVES: Oatmeal.

CALABRO: Seriously? You would choose oatmeal.

CASTRONEVES: Yeah, I don't want to get sick in the car.

ROSENQVIST: Kit Kat.

CALABRO: Kit Kat bars?

ROSENQVIST: You can probably fiddle it in like under the helmet and then once you grab it to the mouth. You can just like (eating sounds). Like a rabbit.