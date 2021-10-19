NFL Week 7 Power Rankings: Cardinals takeover top spot; Titans crash top 10

The Arizona Cardinals finally take the top spot in our power rankings after their sixth-straight win to open the season. Find where we ranked your team.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — We have a new, first-time No. 1 in this week's Locked On/TEGNA NFL Power Rankings. The Arizona Cardinals are 6-0 after dominating the Browns in Cleveland.

That performance may have been enough to lift the over the Bills anyway, but Buffalo fell to Tennessee on Monday night to push them back several slots.

This year, the Locked On Podcast Network and TEGNA sports departments have teamed up to vote weekly to rank all 32 NFL teams in our Locked On/TEGNA NFL Power Rankings.

Our local Locked On NFL hosts and TEGNA sports journalists ranked their 1-32 power rankings and the voting averages created the official power rankings.

Week 7 power rankings notes:

Cardinals first-time No. 1

Ravens move into top 3 after thumping Chargers

Titans move into top 10

Browns fall out of top 10 for first time

Steelers are working their way back up

1. Arizona Cardinals

Ranking last week: 2

Last week result: 37-14 win over Browns

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/4

The Arizona Cardinals finally get into the top spot in our Power Rankings after moving to 6-0 on the year with a dominating performance over the Browns. It's hard to argue the Cardinals aren't the best team in the NFL through six weeks. They weren't unanimous among our voters, with one No. 1 vote for each of the Bucs, Ravens, Rams and Bills.

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ranking last week: 3

Last week result: 28-22 win over Eagles

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/6

The Tampa Bay Bucs move back into the second spot after a narrow victory over the Eagles on Thursday night. Tom Brady and the Bucs are cruising offensively while their defense is gashed with injuries.

3. Baltimore Ravens

Ranking last week: 5

Last week result: 34-6 win over Chargers

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/6

The Ravens absolutely dominated the Chargers at home on Sunday to pick up their fifth-straight win this season. Baltimore is proving they're a championship contender and they move up two spots to No. 3 this week.

4. Los Angeles Rams

Ranking last week: 4

Last week result: 38-11 win over Giants

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/10

The Los Angeles Rams remain at No. 4 for the third-straight week after another convincing win, this time against the Giants. The Rams remain below the Bucs for many, but not all voters, despite beating them in Week 3.

5. Buffalo Bills

Ranking last week: 1

Last week result: 34-31 loss to Titans

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/7

The Buffalo Bills came inches from having a good chance at winning Monday night's game but they couldn't pick up the first down, falling to Tennessee 34-31. That costs them four spots in the poll this week with every other top 5 team behind them also winning.

6. Green Bay Packers

Ranking last week: 8

Last week result: 24-14 win over Bears

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 2/10

The Green Bay Packers just keep winning. They got their fifth-straight win Sunday to move to 5-1 on the year. They jump from 8 to 6, jumping Dallas despite their win.

7. Dallas Cowboys

Ranking last week: 7

Last week result: 35-29 win over Patriots

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 4/9

The Dallas Cowboys made a lot of late-game mistakes on Sunday in New England but they still pulled off the overtime win. They're now 5-1 on the season. They remain at No. 7 this week.

8. Kansas City Chiefs

Ranking last week: 9

Last week result: 31-13 win over WFT

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 4/11

The Kansas City Chiefs are back to .500 after a convincing win over Washington on Sunday. They're now 3-3 on the year and have a big game next week against the Titans.

9. Los Angeles Chargers

Ranking last week: 6

Last week result: 34-6 loss to Ravens

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 6/12

The Los Angeles Chargers were asleep at the wheel in Sunday's 34-6 loss to Baltimore. Was it just a fluke? Voters aren't ready to write them off as they remain in the top 10.

10. Tennessee Titans

Ranking last week: 14

Last week result: 34-31 win over Bills

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 8/18

The Titans started the year in our preseason top 10 and they're finally back in after an upset win over the Bills at home. They're now 4-2 and take on Kansas City at home next week.

11. Cleveland Browns

Ranking last week: 10

Last week result: 37-14 loss to Cardinals

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 9/22

The Cleveland Browns are in trouble after dropping their second straight game. They were dominated by the Cardinals and lost Kareem Hunt to injury. Baker Mayfield also went down in the game and will be banged up for Thursday's game against Denver. They'll also be without Nick Chubb.

12. New Orleans Saints

Ranking last week: 11

Last week result: BYE

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 10/18

The Saints were on BYE last week. They drop one spot to 12.

13. Las Vegas Raiders

Ranking last week: 15

Last week result: 34-24 win over Broncos

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 9/22

No Gruden? No problem for Las Vegas, apparently. They went into Denver and dominated pretty much the entire game. They're now 4-2 on the year.

14. San Francisco 49ers

Ranking last week: 12

Last week result: BYE

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 9/19

The 49ers were on bye this week. They drop two spots after being jumped by the Titans and Raiders.

15. Cincinnati Bengals

Ranking last week: 18

Last week result: 34-11 win over Lions

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 11/19

The Cincinnati Bengals are now 4-2 on the year after a convincing win over the Lions. They're two missed game-winning field goals against Green Bay away from being 5-1 on the year. They're looking like a dark horse team this year.

16. Pittsburgh Steelers

Ranking last week: 20

Last week result: 23-20 win over Seahawks

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 12/23

The Steelers are moving back up after their second-straight win on Sunday. They're up four spots this week from 20 as they get back to 3-3 on the year.

17. Seattle Seahawks

Ranking last week: 13

Last week result: 23-20 loss to Steelers

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 13/22

The Seattle Seahawks continue to fall without Russell Wilson. They're now 2-4 on the year and holding on for dear life in the NFC West.

18. Minnesota Vikings

Ranking last week: 21

Last week result: 34-28 win over Panthers

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 12/24

The Vikings are heating up after their overtime win in Carolina on Sunday. They're back to 3-3 on the year and looking for more.

19. Denver Broncos

Ranking last week: 16

Last week result: 34-24 loss to Raiders

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 16/21

The Broncos have now lost three straight games after starting 3-0. They were dominated by the Raiders at home Sunday. They have a good shot at getting back on track this week against the banged up Browns, but they're going to have to do it in Cleveland on Thursday night.

20. Carolina Panthers

Ranking last week: 17

Last week result: 34-28 loss to Vikings

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 14/27

The Panthers have also dropped three straight after starting 3-0. They're now 3-3 after an OT loss to the Vikings.

21. New England Patriots

Ranking last week: 19

Last week result: 35-29 loss to Cowboys

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 15/25

The New England Patriots are now 2-4 on the year after an overtime loss to the Cowboys at home. They fall two spots this week to 21.

22. Indianapolis Colts

Ranking last week: 25

Last week result: 31-3 win over Texans

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 13/25

The Colts are 2-4 on the year now after a dominating 31-3 victory over the Texans. They're trying to get back on track after a horrendous start. Their two wins, though, are against the Dolphins and Texans.

23. Philadelphia Eagles

Ranking last week: 22

Last week result: 28-22 loss to Bucs

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 18/24

The Eagles made it close with the Bucs on Thursday night but couldn't get it done. They're now 2-4 on the year and drop one spot to 23.

24. Chicago Bears

Ranking last week: 25

Last week result: 24-14 loss to Packers

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 19/28

The Chicago Bears fell to the Packers at home Sunday but they move up one spot, jumping Washington. The Bears are now 3-3 on the year.

25. Washington Football Team

Ranking last week: 23

Last week result: 31-13 loss to Chiefs

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 22/31

The Washington Football Team continues to fall after they were thumped by the Chiefs at home. Their defense isn't what we though it would be. They drop one spot to 24.

26. Atlanta Falcons

Ranking last week: 26

Last week result: BYE

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 22/27

The Falcons were on bye last week. They remain at 26.

27. New York Giants

Ranking last week: 29

Last week result: 38-11 loss to Rams

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 23/31

There's certainly some confusion between the voters on what to do with the 27-32 chunk of ugly teams. The Giants were pounded by the Rams on Sunday but actually move up two spots after jumping Miami and Detroit.

28. Miami Dolphins

Ranking last week: 27

Last week result: 23-20 loss to Jaguars

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 26/32

The Miami Dolphins are one of the most disappointing teams thus far. They're now 1-5 after losing to the Jags in London.

29. Jacksonville Jaguars

Ranking last week: 32

Last week result: 23-20 win over Dolphins

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 21/31

Some life for the Jags? They finally picked up their first win of the year over the struggling Dolphins. They jump three spots from 32 to 29.

30. Detroit Lions

Ranking last week: 29

Last week result: 34-11 loss to Bengals

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 26/32

The Detroit Lions are the only winless team now but they continue to get some respect from voters, keeping them out of the last spot.

31. New York Jets

Ranking last week: 30

Last week result: BYE

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 27/32

The Jets were on bye last week and they drop one spot after being jumped by Jacksonville.

32. Houston Texans

Ranking last week: 31

Last week result: 31-3 loss to Colts

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 28/32

It's bad in Houston right now.