GAME BLOG: Rams win 27-24 after wild second half

The Rams visit Lucas Oil Stadium for a 1 p.m. kickoff.

The Indianapolis Colts seek their first win of the season Sunday, facing the Los Angeles Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Colts started the season with a 28-16 loss to the Seattle Seahawks last week. Indianapolis hasn't started a season winless through two games since 2017.

Colts legends Peyton Manning and Edgerrin James, both recently added to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, were recognized for the accomplishment at halftime.

Fourth quarter

3:57 p.m. - The Rams run the clock down, and the Colts get the ball back with 24 seconds left in the game.

Time winds down, and the Rams will take the win, 27-24.

3:49 p.m. - Jacob Eason comes in for the Colts. His first pass is incomplete to Zach Pascal. His second pass — intended for Jack Doyle — is intercepted by Jalen Ramsey. A 1-yard run from the Rams brings on the two-minute warning.

3:47 p.m. - Darius Leonard makes a big-time sack on 3rd & 1 for a loss of 5 yards. The Colts burn their last timeout of the half, and Rams kicker Matt Gay comes out for a 38-yard field goal. It's good. Rams lead 27-24 with 2:23 left in the game.

3:43 p.m. - Wentz is getting his ankle taped and backup QB Jacob Eason is warming up as the Rams continue to drive down the field. Colts head coach Frank Reich calls a timeout with 2:32 left in the game. It's 2nd & 4 from the Colts' 17-yard line for the Rams out of the timeout.

3:34 p.m. - After a penalty, the Colts convert 1st & 15 with a pass to Jack Doyle for a gain of 34 yards. They fail to get another first down, and Wentz limps off the field after getting hit by Rams DT Aaron Donald.

His shoe is off and the trainer is taping his right ankle. Looks like he’s gonna try to get back in there on the next drive. — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) September 19, 2021

Blankenship comes out for a 35-yard field goal attempt. It's good. Game is tied 24-24.

3:25 p.m. - Stafford again connects with Cooper Kupp on a big 44-yard gain. On the next play, Stafford hits Kupp again for a 10-yard touchdown pass. Extra point is good. Rams regain the lead, 24-21.

3:18 p.m. - The Rams go 3 & out to start the fourth quarter. On a muffed punt by the Rams, the Colts recover and score a touchdown. The extra point is good, and Colts lead 21-17.

Third quarter

3:13 p.m. - The Colts go 3 & out. The Rams take over at their own 7-yard line with 21 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

3:04 p.m. - With the Rams starting their drive at their own 25-yard line, Al-Quaddin Muhammad comes up with a big sack on Stafford for a loss of 8 yards. The Rams go 3 & out, and Johnny Hekker punts it to the Colts' 37-yard line.

3 p.m. - The Colts get into the end zone with an 8-yard pass to Zach Pascal. They go for the two-point conversion and score again as TE Jack Doyle wrestles into the end zone. Colts now trail 17-14.

2:55 p.m. - The Colts get a taunting penalty, while Rams' linebacker Kenny Young gets a penalty for making contact with a ref. The ball is moved back to the Rams' 9-yard line. Young is ejected from the game.

2:52 p.m. - The Colts get into the red zone for the third time in the game with a 23-yard pass to Pittman. After an incomplete pass on 1st down, Wentz runs to the Rams' 8-yard line to make it 3rd & 1. The Rams get flagged for a neutral zone infraction, giving the Colts 1st & goal at the Rams' 8-yard line.

2:30 p.m. - On the Colts' opening drive after halftime, Wentz is sacked on 3rd & 9. The Colts punt for the first time of the game. Sanchez's 45-yard punt is downed at the Rams' 39-yard line.

2:34 p.m. - After two more first downs, Rams RB Darrell Henderson runs it into the end zone from the 2-yard line. The extra point is good, and the Rams lead 17-6.

2:30 p.m. - The Rams receive the kick to start the half at their on 26-yard line. On 2nd & 10, Stafford completes a pass to WR Cooper Kupp for a 43-yard gain.

Second quarter

2:09 p.m. - After another first down, Wentz attempts a deep pass up the middle that is incomplete. The Rams take their first timeout of the game, then Wentz throws another incomplete pass to the end zone.

Blankenship comes out and hits another long field goal, this one for 46 yards. Colts go into halftime trailing 10-6.

2:03 p.m. - The Colts take their first timeout of the half with 46 seconds left. Out of the timeout, Carson Wentz scrambles for a 12-yard run to the Rams' 38-yard line. The Colts take their second timeout.

1:55 p.m. - At the two-minute warning, the Rams have the ball at the Colts' 16-yard line for 3rd & 9. DeForest Buckner gets a hit on Stafford to force 4th down. Rams' kicker Matt Gay comes out and knocks down 34-yard field goal. Rams lead 10-3.

1:43 p.m. - The Colts give up yet another scoring opportunity in the red zone. From the Rams' 3-yard line, Carson Wentz' short flip pass intended for Jack Doyle is intercepted by Rams linebacker Troy Reeder.

1:35 p.m. - On 2nd and 10, Stafford's pass is tipped and Colts safety Khari Willis comes up with the interception. The Colts start the drive at the Rams' 42-yard line.

1:30 p.m. - With an incomplete pass to Nyheim Hines, the Colts fail to convert. Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship punches in a 48-yard field goal to get the Colts on the board. Rams lead 7-3.

First quarter

1:25 p.m. - After a sack and a false start penalty, WR Michael Pittman makes a great 42-yard catch on 3rd down to put the Colts in Rams territory.

On 1st down, Jonathan Taylor runs for 5 yards, and another 2-yard pass from Wentz to Taylor put the Colts at 3rd & 3 to start the second quarter.

1:20 p.m. - After the Rams' defense set the tone, the offense marched down the field for the first touchdown of the game. QB Matt Stafford went 5-5 for 82 yards on the drive. Rams lead 7-0.

1:10 p.m. - The Colts fail to convert 1st and goal from the Rams' 1-yard line. After three stops from the Rams' defensive line, then a sack on QB Carson Wentz on 4th down, the Colts come away scoreless after the first possession. The Rams take over on downs from their own 10-yard line.

1:03 p.m. - The Chargers won the toss and deferred. Isaiah Rodgers returned the kickoff 41 yards, and Colts start on their own 41-yard line.

12:45 p.m. - The HOF rings are ready to find their new owners, as Peyton Manning and Edgerrin James are in the house for a special presentation.

12:15 p.m. - Cornerback Xavier Rhodes will once again be out this week. TJ Carrie and Isaiah Rodgers will get reps in his place.

Offensive tackle Eric Fisher will make his debut for the season after rehabbing from a torn Achilles.

12 p.m. - Today's game is being played in honor of the Colts' mental health awareness initiative, Kicking the Stigma.