Pacers pull away early, hold off Wizards for 116-110 win

Domantas Sabonis finished with 30 points and 10 rebounds.

INDIANAPOLIS — Domantas Sabonis finished with 30 points and 10 rebounds and Caris LeVert added 19 points to help the Indiana Pacers snap a four-game losing streak with a 116-110 victory over Washington.

Indiana had lost four straight regular-season games to the Wizards. The Pacers also lost to Washington in last season's play-in round.

Three-time All-Star guard Bradley Beal scored 34 points to lead the Wizards.

The Wizards never got closer than eight points until the final minute of the game.