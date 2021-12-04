x
Indiana Pacers

Lowry leads 3-point barrage in Heat 113-104 win over Pacers

It was Indiana's fourth consecutive loss.
Indiana Pacers guard Caris LeVert (22) shoots in front of Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

INDIANAPOLIS — Kyle Lowry scored a season-high 26 points with six 3-pointers and the short-handed Miami Heat beat the Indiana Pacers 113-104.

The Heat were missing four regulars, including leading scorer Jimmy Butler, but compensated with 16-of-34 shooting from 3-point range, compared to the Pacers’ 9 of 36. 

Heat forward Duncan Robinson scored a season-high 24 points and made four 3s. Tyler Herro had 18 points with three 3-pointers. 

Caris LeVert scored a season-high 27 points for the Pacers, who have lost four in a row. 

Indiana will host Washington Monday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the third game in a six-game homestand. 

