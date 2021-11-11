x
Indiana Pacers

Pacers hand Jazz first home loss, 111-100

Malcolm Brogdon scored a season-high 30 points and grabbed nine rebounds in Indiana's second road win.
Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell, right, guards Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY — Malcolm Brogdon scored a season-high 30 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 111-110 victory over the Utah Jazz. 

Donovan Mitchell scored 26 points for Utah, which lost at home for the first time this season. 

Rudy Gobert added 19 points and 11 rebounds but was among four players ejected in the fourth quarter after a scuffle. Gobert, Mitchell, Myles Turner and Joe Ingles were tossed with 4:01 left. 

T.J. McConnell added 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists off the bench for the Pacers. 

Turner had 13 points and nine rebounds in Indiana’s second road win of the season.

